City to host global conference of Debian contributors, users

September 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Debian may sound Greek to those outside the orbit of free software in this part of the world.

In fact, even students benefiting from smart classrooms in Kerala under the State Government’s KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) may not be aware that the computers they work on use Debian, a free and open source operating system based on GNU/Linux. The Debian Project was founded in the United States by the late American software engineer Ian Murdock in 1993.

Around 400 Debian developers and users from across the world will converge here as part of DebConf23, the 24th annual International Debian Conference, to be hosted by Kochi Infopark for eight days from Sunday. It will be the first time that a city in India will be playing host to the global conference.

“The event will bring prominence to the city of Kochi and pushes an enabling environment for the IT industry as a whole. The conference is usually hosted in bigger cities every year and Kochi is also now in line with those illustrious cities. Besides, Kerala will also get prominence as a global IT destination,” Manjit Cherian, chief marketing officer, Kerala IT Parks, said in a press conference here on Friday.

Debian being a free software promises to help users break the shackles of propitiatory licence software-based operating system monopolies. Anyone can download and run the software on their system from the Debian website (www.debian.org/download). It empowers the users to customise their operating system thus reducing their external dependency.

“There are around 1,000 Debian contributors across the world. They work on their areas of interest and their contributions are incorporated after collective review. Work is also under way to make Debian compatible for Android mobile phones. It is already available in PinePhone and Purism Librem5 phones as Mobian,” said Praveen Arimbrathodiyil, one of the Debian contributors and a member of the organising committee.

Out of the 1,000 global Debian contributors, 15 are from India, out of which seven are from Kerala. Debian contributors vote annually for electing the Debian Project leader under a system described as Do-ocracy where people who contribute or ‘do’ valuable work gets to voice their opinion. For a person to be recognised as a contributor, an existing contributor has to vouch for his or her contributions, competency, and technical skills. Jonathan Carter, the current Debian Project Leader, attended the press conference.

DebConf is the platform where the contributors and users get to interact personally who otherwise interact mainly online. It aims to attract new users and developers to Debian along with strengthening regional independent software communities. Apart from Atulya auditorium in Infopark, the adjoining Four Points by Sheraton Hotel will co-host the conference.

The conference will feature non-scheduled training and interactive sessions and scheduled talks on selected topics. Rudra Saraswat, a 14-year-old open free software prodigy from Bengaluru will be the youngest participant.

Out of the 400-odd participants, 80 are from other countries. On September 12, participants in keeping with the tradition of DebConf, will share cheese and indigenous food from their respective countries.

The last edition of DebConf was held in Kosovo.

