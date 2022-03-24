City to host cooperative expo

KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate “Cooperative Expo 2022,” at Marine Drive on April 18.

The week-long expo will feature the growth and achievements of the cooperative sector and lay down the markers for the future growth, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan told a press conference here on Thursday after the formation of the organising committee for the event.

More than 200 cooperative organisations will participate in the expo. Seminars attended by nationally and globally reputed experts, introduction of technology and professionalism in the cooperative sector, video exhibitions, business meets for expanding the opportunities of the cooperative sector, cultural events, and symposiums will be held as part of the expo. A food court will also be set up alongside.

The present government has registered over 30 new cooperative societies targeting youngsters. Startups in sectors ranging from event management to IT have been formed under these societies.