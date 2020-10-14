City to commemorate 175th year of Elementary School

Kochi

14 October 2020 01:06 IST

The institution heralded modern system of education in Cochin State

The city is all set to celebrate the proud history of the English Elementary School founded in 1845.

The institution, which heralded the modern system of education in the erstwhile Cochin State, had started functioning in a single thatched room on what is today the campus of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, in 1845.

The erstwhile Maharaja of the Cochin State and then Dewan Sankara Warrier had taken the initiative to open the school. It was converted into a high school in 1868. The school was upgraded to a college in 1875 before it became Maharaja’s College in 1925. The school was handed over to the government post-Independence, and it attained popularity as SRV High School.

Organisers of the 175th year celebrations of the school said both SRV High School and Maharaja’s College continued to remain active in the socio-political sphere of the State. Many illustrious personalities have come out of the campus to take up major roles in various arenas.

The celebrations will be jointly organised by the representatives of SRV School, Maharaja’s College and the Ernakulam Public Library. An organising committee comprising illustrious teachers like M.K. Sanoo and M. Leelavathi has been formed. Projects showcasing the history and achievements of SRV School and Maharaja’s College will also be part of the celebrations.