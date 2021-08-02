Kochi

City student wins third rank in CLAT

Karthik J. Lal of Rajagiri School, Kalamassery, has won the third rank in the national-level Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). He is the son of Dr. Jagath Lal and Dr. V. K. Smitha.


