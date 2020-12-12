City startup wins global honours

Riafy Technologies, incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here, earned four international honours at a contest conducted by smartphone manufacturer Huawei, according to a press release.

The seven-year-old IT services firm functioning at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery emerged victor in the categories for the best app and the most popular app besides two honourable mentions in the event that featured 14 lakh developers from 170-plus countries.

Riafy, which won from the Asia Pacific region, had its apps reviewed and judged based on their social value, business value, innovativeness, design and user experience. The “Most Popular App” award was determined by the most number of votes through a public online voting segment.

“Learn Crafts & DIY”, which fetched Riafy the Best App recognition, is a global learning platform to develop and nurture soft skills through personalised learning with community support. With more than 5,00,000 users in 150-odd countries, it helps learn craft ideas.

“Cake Recipes” was adjudged the Most Popular App and also given an honourable award. It has more than 10 lakh users across 100 countries in making a variety of cakes for commercial and domestic purposes.