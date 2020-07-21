City police win hearts with a rare feat

Three minutes and 50 seconds.

That’s all the time the city police took to cover the over 5-km distance between the helipad of Grand Hyatt Hotel at Bolgatty and Lisie Hospital, Kaloor, in delivering a harvested heart brought here from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon. The police had converted the entire route into an evacuated “green corridor” for the swift shift of the vital organ.

The helicopter of the State police carrying the heart landed at the helipad at 1.43 p.m. “The beating heart was shifted to a waiting ambulance in just over a minute and the ambulance took off at 1.45 pm,” said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam, who supervised the mission.

The ambulance piloted and escorted by police teams sped past gate number 5 to the Goshree bridge and across the High Court Junction and Madhava Pharmacy where the vehicles switched to the right side track originally dedicated to vehicles proceeding in the opposite direction. “We chose that option since taking the other track meant that we would have to overshoot the turn to the hospital by a few metres and then take a U-turn, which would have cost us a few more seconds,” said Mr. Laljy.

The ambulance then covered the otherwise busy Kacheripady Junction and Town Hall to climb the North Overbridge and took the immediate right on the foot of the bridge to the hospital. When the ambulance came to a screeching halt in front of the casualty wing, there was still another 10 seconds left to complete four minutes after the ambulance had left the helipad.

“We had taken the shortest possible route, avoiding deviations to follow a straight path as much as possible to complete the transportation in double quick time,” said Mr. Laljy.

The casket carrying the heart was then rushed into the operation theatre where the recipient had already been brought in 30 minutes earlier.

100 personnel

The city police had deployed over 100 personnel led by Mr. Laljy and comprising three Inspectors to carry out the mission.

Meanwhile, another police team led by Francis Shelby, Assistant Commissioner, City Traffic, escorted another ambulance with two other organs to Amrita Hospital from the helipad in 12 minutes.