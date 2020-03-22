Kochi

City police to the aid of stranded foreign nationals

Foreigners’ Outreach Cell to issue health certificates and medical assistance

The Foreigners’ Outreach Cell launched by District Police Chief (Kochi City) and Inspector General Vijay Sakhare here on Saturday will assist stranded foreign nationals, including those on quarantine, as per the medical protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The Foreigners’ Outreach Cell, which is integrated with WhatsApp, can also be accessed through the links in our social media platforms. Foreigners reaching out to us through the cell by sending audio or video messages will be contacted by our exclusive COVID-19-specific control room to gauge their requirements,” said Mr. Sakhare.

Services

The cell will offer diverse services to foreign nationals, ranging from no-COVID-19 health certificates and medical assistance to accommodation, transport and ticketing assistance.

Mr. Sakhare said foreign nationals who had completed quarantine and were healthy would be helped to reach the airport or extended some other assistance as required by them. Since many countries now insist on medical certificates, the outreach cell will help foreign nationals secure them as well.

He added that the cell had already extended assistance to a few foreigners even before the formal launch of the platform.

G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, also conducted a live demo of how the system works at the launch held at the conference hall of the Traffic West Assistant Commissioner’s Office here.

