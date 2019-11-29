City police to pursue allegation of drug abuse by actors

The Kochi city police have taken serious note of the revelation by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association that some new-generation actors were into drug abuse.

Shortly after the association held a press meet and kicked up a storm, the City Police Commissionerate contacted it seeking specific information. “We have asked an association office-bearer to share specific information. If young actors are into drugs as alleged, then somebody has to come up with more information. Let’s see whether the information is reliable warranting action leading us to the suppliers,” District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare told The Hindu.

The commissionerate accounts for an average of 200 to 250 cases under the Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Substances Act in a month, which is considered fairly large. Such cases are mostly registered suo motu, which means there is nothing that stops the police from pursing potential substance abuse in film locations even if there is no specific complaint.

Mr. Sakhare dispelled the notion that film sets guaranteed safety against the use of drugs. “There is no such restriction, and the police are free to search any premises on receipt of reliable information,” he said. However, no such information was forthcoming about the film industry as yet, the officer added. Drug trafficking being an organised crime and since users are unlikely to rat on well-entrenched drug cartels, it is hard to collect intelligence, Mr. Sakhare said.

Going by information with the police, weed continues to be the popular stuff, including in rave parties, and the use of synthetic drugs is limited.