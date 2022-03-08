Kochi city police to help women claim public spaces

Project to ensure safety of women during night outs planned

Women may get to make their rightful claim to public spaces round the year and irrespective of the hour if the city police succeed in pulling off the project they have in mind in the long term.

The city police marked the International Women’s Day on Tuesday with a three-day programme whereby women are encouraged to stay outdoor at three major points in the city till 1 a.m. The programme with the message Every Day is a Women’s Day kicked off at the Queen’s Walk Way at Chathiyath followed by a similar night life in store for them at Fort Kochi beach and Infopark on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“Based on the response to the programme, similar night outs may be organised for women beginning with, maybe, a day in a week. The idea is to gradually take it beyond the day reserved for it and make it a permanent feature of the city life, encouraging women to claim public spaces. The police will make necessary arrangements to facilitate this,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City)

On Tuesday, police personnel, both women and men in uniform and in plain clothes, were deployed across the Queen’s Walkway to reassure women to spend the night out. One side of the road was restricted to pedestrians alone and the traffic restricted to the other half. The police band entertained the crowd while a makeshift stage encouraged women and children to showcase their talents. Kiosks serving snacks and disseminating information on various police projects were set up along the stretch. Similar arrangements will be made at Fort Kochi and Infopark on Wednesday and Thursday.