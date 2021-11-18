City police register 281 cases in drive against private buses

KOCHI

Just days after a private bus went out of control and damaged over 10 vehicles in the heart of the city, the Kochi police, in a three-day-long special drive to curb violations by private buses, registered 281 cases.

In the drive, which began on Tuesday, the police focused on buses found involved in dangerous racing and operated in violation of other norms. The drive, which was held by the city police commissonerate in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, concluded on Thursday.

The drive, the police said, was held in view of widespread complaints from passengers and the rise in the number of accidents due to the competition between buses. Things have come to such a pass that where the rash driving of private buses endangered the safe movement of other vehicles on the city roads, the police said in a statement issued here.

Among the cases registered against buses were for rash driving. Stern measures would be taken to ensure the safety of private bus passengers, said Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic), Kochi City.

Permits of buses found operating in violation of law would be revoked. Besides, action would be taken against bus conductors found misbehaving with passengers and their licences suspended, she said.

Action would also be taken against private bus staff not wearing uniforms. Private buses would remain under the radar in the coming days as well, the police said.