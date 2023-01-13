Kochi police raid branded rooms, lodges to crack down on drug menace

January 13, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

In an attempt to cleanse the city of anti-social elements and check the surging drug menace, the Kochi City police have embarked on a sustained drive centred around a branded hotel network, besides lodges

The drive kick-started with a night-long drive by 65 teams drawn from various police stations across all police sub-divisions on Thursday. It was carried out at the instance of K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

“The drive was held in the wake of reports that those with criminal antecedents were turning these rooms into havens for sale and consumption of drugs. We covered 185 branded rooms and lodges during the drive,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi City.

The drive accompanied with extensive vehicle checking witnessed the registration of 10-odd cases and two arrests. Shabeer A.S, 32, of Aluva was arrested with 2.66 kg of ganja during vehicle checking at Pathadipalam in Kalamassery. The contraband was found hidden in a car, which was also seized.

In yet another incident, Joseph, 34, of Koovapady, was arrested with 447.50 grams of ganja within the Panangad police station limits.

The drive was preceded by another drive targeting absconding accused on Wednesday. It led to the arrest of 51 persons with long-pending warrants against them.

“We are planning to conduct area-specific raids across the city to cleanse the city of anti-social elements. Besides, round-the-clock vehicle checking will be introduced at strategic points across the city. Henceforth, those found loitering around without convincing reasons late in the night will be taken to police stations,” said Mr. Sasidharan.