Kochi city police launch WhatsApp number for reporting traffic violations by private buses

February 14, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Special arrangements made to take timely action on complaints, suggestions, and photographs received on the number; 492 private buses checked on Tuesday; two booked for drunk driving

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman launches a drive of affixing on vehicles notice containing the WhatsApp number of the Kochi city police, for the public to alert the police to traffic rule violations and grievances. The public can share videos, photos, and other details of reckless driving and traffic rule violations on WhatsApp to the Kochi city traffic police through the number 62381 00100. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The city police have introduced a WhatsApp number for the public to register complaints about traffic violations by private buses.

The decision comes in the wake of frequent accidents caused by traffic violations by private buses. The number 62381-00100 was officially published at a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Tuesday morning.

Later in the evening, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman formally launched the number by sticking the number on private buses.

Special arrangements have been made at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Traffic West to take timely action on complaints, suggestions, and photographs received on the number.

Meanwhile, the city police continued the intensive drive against traffic violations by private buses by deploying separate teams under the Assistant Commissioners of Mattancherry, Ernakulam, Ernakulam Central, and Thrikkakara. On Tuesday, 492 private buses were checked and 120 petty cases were registered. Two drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and 15 for reckless and negligent driving.

The drive will continue in the coming days as well.

