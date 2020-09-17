City police arrest 14 members of criminal gang

Kochi

17 September 2020 23:43 IST

They were allegedly involved in a gang war at Nettoor leading to the death of a youngster

The Kochi City police on Thursday arrested 14 persons who were allegedly involved in a gang war at Nettoor INTUC Junction leading to the death of a youngster last Sunday.

The deceased, Fahadh Hussain, 19, of Nettoor, though admitted to a private hospital after receiving deep stab wounds to his hand, succumbed to the injuries the day after.

All the accused except two who had arranged hiding places for the rest were part of the gang who killed the youngster, the police said. A case was registered at the Panangad police station in this connection.

Advertising

Advertising

A special squad under the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner was probing the incident when the accused were nabbed from their hideouts at Kandanad in Udayamperoor, Kalamassery HMT Colony, and Maradu.

The police traced back the fight to the arrest of a Panangad-based lady with over 3 kg of ganja by the Panangad police on July 24. The drama started unfolding with the release of the woman from the Viyyur Central Prison on September 9.

Reportedly, a man from Idukki who used to supply ganja and was close to the woman went to the prison to receive her. Following this, her former husband who had also turned up to receive her had to return.

This did not go down well with the ex-husband who alerted the other person’s rival in ganja trade in Idukki. They then ganged up and went to the woman’s house at Panangad with the aim of roughing up the man from Idukki who was with her. However, he managed to escape, following which the attackers took away two mobile phones and smashed the car parked in front of the house. The victim was reportedly part of this gang.

After fleeing from the house, the man mobilised his gang in Kochi and contacted the other gang, including the victim, in the guise of talking about the mobile phones only to launch a surprise attack on them at the INTUC Junction on Sunday around 7.45 p.m.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his hand in the attack while trying to avoid a stab directed at his chest. Though he was rushed to two different hospitals, he had by then turned unconscious after profuse bleeding.

The accused were produced in court and remanded. The police will seek their custody for further interrogation and seizure of weapons and vehicles involved in the murder.