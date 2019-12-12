Kochi

City hosting Tri-Services Training Commands Conference

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, checks out a weapon at an exhibition that he opened at the Naval Base on Wednesday.

Civil and military agencies participate in tech exhibition

A ‘Technology for Training’ exhibition was inaugurated at the naval base here by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, accompanied by Lieutenant General P.C. Thimmaya, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command; and Air Marshal A.S. Butola, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Force Training Command, Bangalore. The exhibition was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 33rd Tri-Services Training Commands Conference attended by Commanders-in-Chief of the training commands of the three services and their senior staff at the Naval Base, Kochi.

About 30 tech agencies and firms from across the country, including civil and military agencies, participated in the exhibition. There were products in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), focussing on Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality.

The conference is an annual affair held in rotation by the three services in which various issues pertaining to ‘Tri-Services Training’ are discussed and deliberated. About 30 delegates from the three services and headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff are participating.

