City hospital performs surgery to reverse overactive bladder

July 01, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The patient was in a difficult state as he had to urinate every five minutes

The Hindu Bureau

A sacral nerve neuromodulation surgery was successfully performed on a 34-year-old resident of Kakkanad suffering from frequent urination caused by overactive bladder at Aster Medcity here.

The patient, Hariharan, was in a difficult state as he had to urinate every five minutes. Though overactive bladder can be treated with medication, his illness could not be cured.

Doctors in the departments of Urology and Neurosurgery conducted tests and determined that InterStim Implantation Surgery, using an electronic device known as InterStim, could reverse the disease as medication had turned ineffective, according to a communication issued by the hospital.

InterStim is surgically implanted, much like a pacemaker, to coordinate the sacral nerves responsible for bowel and bladder functions. Post-surgery, the patient’s urination interval returned to normal, it said.

