Kochi girl found dead at Valparai; stalker held

The body of a 17-year-old girl, who had gone missing from the city on Tuesday, was found at a tea plantation at Valparai in Tamil Nadu, across the Sholayar forest range in Kerala.

The Central police have arrested Safarshah, 26, of Kumbalam in connection with the suspected murder. A Central police team led by Inspector S. Vijayasankar received custody of the accused from the Valparai police and recorded his arrest on Wednesday.

The accused had been stalking the girl for some time, and the murder was the culmination of his rage over the girl’s decision to reject him. “The girl’s family had lodged a missing case with the police on Tuesday. They had also shared their suspicions about the accused in her disappearance,” said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam.

Later, the police learnt that the accused, who works at an automobile service station, had taken the girl in a car. This eventually led to the interception of the accused at Valparai. At that time the girl was missing from the car and the police also noticed blood stains inside the vehicle. He later confessed to murdering the girl, the police said.

The body was recovered by a combined search party of the Malakkapara police and Valparai police a few kilometres away from where the accused was intercepted.

“The girl’s body had multiple stab wounds. We are carrying out some inquiries here and on completing will return to the city with the accused,” said Mr. Vijayasankar.