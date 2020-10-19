City gas to be made available in all taluks

Pipeline to be extended to Angamaly, Perumbavoor, and Kolenchery

The city gas supply will be made available in all taluks of Ernakulam district. A gas pipeline has been laid from Karingachira via Kundannur and Edappally to Aluva.

It has been decided to extend the pipeline to Angamaly, Perumbavoor, and Kolenchery. The groundwork has started in all the six municipalities, said a press release here.

At present, gas is supplied to 2,500 houses in Thrikkakara Municipality. Plumbing work has been completed in 1,500 houses. In addition to nine CNG stations, work is in progress at Willingdon Island, Kalady, Perumbavoor, and Poothotta. Municipalities that have not granted permission for the project have been directed to take a decision within 21 days, the release added.

With the implementation of the scheme, natural gas will be available round-the-clock at every household, without interruption. It will be 30% cheaper than conventional fuel.

In addition to domestic consumers, CNG vehicles as well as commercial and industrial consumers will benefit from the scheme. The use of gas in CNG vehicles reduces air pollution. It is also safer to use natural gas, as its density is much lower than that of other cooking gases.

Bills will have to be paid according to the meter reading. For domestic consumers, the rate is ₹752.92 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit). The rate is ₹850.33 per unit for commercial customers and ₹720.72 per unit for industrial customers. The rate for CNG consumers is ₹57.30 per kg. The average monthly consumption of natural gas for a family of four is estimated at 0.4 units, which translate to a monthly expenditure of ₹300.

Natural gas reaches the GAIL gas pipeline from the Petronet LNG terminal at Puthuvype. GAIL supplies natural gas to the Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. (IOAGPL) pipeline from the valve station at Kalamassery. IOAGPL then delivers gas to customers through steel pipelines.

IOAGPL has been licensed to supply natural gas in Ernakulam district in the fourth bidding round of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have been approved in the ninth bidding round.