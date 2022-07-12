City entry of Goshree buses: Transport Minister supports NATPAC report

Buses from Goshree islands at the High Court Junction. Demand is rife to extend services from the islands to city routes. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

July 12, 2022 21:02 IST

Transport Secretary directed to seek legal opinion, submit report by July-end

With the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) submitting a report on permitting private buses from Goshree islands to operate on city routes, Transport Minister Antony Raju has directed Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar to seek legal opinion and submit a report by the end of July.

Welcoming the long-pending proposal to extend bus services from the islands to the city, Mr. Raju lauded the efforts of K.N. Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, who raised the demand in the State Assembly and other forums.

A NATPAC survey showed that 64% of passengers from the islands were willing to travel in buses, if the services were extended to the city. It will in turn lead to substantial reduction in expenses incurred for purchasing vehicles and fuel, besides lessening carbon emissions.

Once the services are extended to city routes, there will be a noticeable fall in the number of two-wheelers, cars, and autorickshaws which are relied on by the islanders to travel to the city. It called for the speedy implementation of the NATPAC report, said Mr. Unnikrishnan.

NATPAC readied its report on a request from the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) a year ago. The meeting convened by the Minister on Tuesday was attended by Mr. Prabhakar, Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan, and NATPAC director Samson Mathew.

Earlier this year, NATPAC had recommended that approximately 100 of the 200 private buses from Goshree islands that halted their trips at High Court Junction be extended to city routes. The buses waited for an hour or so at the junction, before the return trip. They could be extended to M.G. Road, Kaloor, or even Kakkanad and Vyttila, depending on their time slots, following which they could return to High Court Junction and proceed to the islands, the agency said on the basis of a survey.

The KMTA and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) will have to take a call on services that ought to be permitted into the city.