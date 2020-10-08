City corporation’s land, where its new building being built, attached

Case over ‘inadequate compensation’ paid to Kochi Palace in 1989

In a major setback to the Kochi Corporation, the nearly 1.50 acres near the High Court on which its new sprawling headquarters is being built, was attached on Wednesday. The move was in the wake of an order by the Additional Court Ernakulam against an execution petition filed by the Palace Administration Board of the Kochi Palace from which the civic body had acquired the land in 1989. The order was issued on September 28.

The attachment was an outcome of the long-running litigation dating back to the 90s over the compensation paid for the land at the time of the acquisition. “A division bench of the High Court had ordered the corporation in 2011 to pay a compensation of ₹1.85 lakh per are since the original compensation of around ₹66,000 per are was found inadequate. However, the corporation neither did pay the compensation nor diligently presented its case in the court even thereafter,” said V.K. Prasad, the lawyer representing the Palace Administration Board. Mayor Soumini Jain said that the corporation was not the requisition agency and that the government had acquired the land. “We will, however, study the case in detail and take appropriate decision when the case comes up next on October 14,” she said.