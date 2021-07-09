City Corpn to help source ₹18-crore medicine for child

Mayor visits boy suffering from rare genetic disorder

The Kochi Corporation would help source a ₹18-crore worth medicine that was needed to treat an eight-year-old boy who is residing at P and T Colony in the city, and who suffers from a genetic disorder, Mayor M. Anilkumar said here on Friday.

A team comprising, among others, Mr. Anilkumar and chairman of Kochi Corporation's development standing committee P.R. Reneesh visited the child at his grandmother's house in the colony on Friday, where his family and his uncle's family also reside. His father, who was employed in a candle-making factory in Kottayam, lost his job following the pandemic and relocated here since he could not afford the house rent. The corporation has also decided to build a new house for the family since the existing structure is prone to getting flooded in the rains.

Considering that the child, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya who is good at studies, was finding it tough to attend online classes, an employees’ union of the civic agency sponsored a tab for him, heeding Mr. Anilkumar’s request.

Such children in distress due to adverse health conditions could be helped out if people joined hands, he said.