City completes first jab for all residents

The city has administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to all its residents, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

The campaign for providing the second dose through public camps would begin once the vaccine was available. As many as 3.21 lakh doses of vaccine were provided to the residents through the vaccination camps organised exclusively by the local body. Those who missed the first jab should contact the councillors for getting the dose, said a communication issued by Mr. Anilkumar.

The mass vaccination camps organised by the civic body in association with traders and the police turned out to be effective. The drive witnessed a large number of non-city residents too being provided the vaccine, the communication said.