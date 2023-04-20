City colleges to partner with Kochi Corporation to beautify roads

April 20, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A few educational institutions will partner with Kochi Corporation to beautify select city streets.

Shanmugham Road, Park Avenue Road, and the road stretch between Durbar Hall Road and Jose Junction will be beautified with the support of a few city colleges and students. The decision was taken following a call by M.B. Rajesh, State Minister for Local Self Government department. The students will take part in the programme to be held next month, said a statement issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

College campuses will also adopt select divisions of the local body as part of the programme.

The Minister put forward the suggestion while taking part in an interactive session with school and college teachers and students. The Minister also sought the support of students in creating public awareness in cleanliness and waste management programmes. Mr. Rajesh had been participating in a slew of meetings convened in the city to streamline the waste management efforts.

Discussions with organisations of traders and trade union leaders of workers engaged in waste collection were also held. The Minister assured to look into issues raised by traders at the meeting.

He also offered to look into the issue of wages of the employees.

Unofficial collection and transportation of waste will not be permitted. The service of the Haritha Karma Sena will be extended to all the households in the city and a well-defined system for collection of user fee from the houses will be introduced, the Minister informed the meeting.

T.K. Ashraf and V.I. Sreejith, chairpersons of Health and Education Standing Committees of the Kochi Corporation, M. Shanavas, CEO, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, and Corporation secretary Babu Abdul Khadir were among those who attended the sessions.