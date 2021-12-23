City bids adieu to PT Thomas

Funeral a simple non-religious affair sans rituals as desired by the legislator

A flickering traditional lamp with one long flame was the only ritualistic accompaniment for the funeral of P.T. Thomas at the Ravipuram public crematorium on Thursday evening.

The family members bid good bye to Thomas by offering kisses on his cheeks and forehead.

Gun shots were fired in air thrice and bugles were played by policemen as the State Government offered him State honours.

Someone draped the body of the departed legislator with two Kasavu draping before it was taken into the combustion chamber of the crematorium. His two sons and a few others carried him on a stretcher to chamber of the crematorium, completing his sojourn.

The funeral was a simple non-religious affair sans any rituals as desired by the legislator.

It was around 7 p.m. that the body of Thomas was consigned to the flames in a crematorium in the city.

The friends, followers and supporters of PT, as he was fondly known among the masses, were heard rendering the popular film song, which the Congress leader wanted to be played during his final hours on Earth as the funeral pyre was being prepared. A section of the party workers tried to overcome the grief by shouting the slogan that Thomas will remain immortal in their hearts.

Kochi had evolved as the political turf for Thomas in his second innings in State politics after he had to leave Idukki during the peak of the protests against the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report. Thomas had invited the wrath of the a section of the Church and political parties for his stand that the report should be implemented.

Party workers and the general public queued up at various places along the city roads to offer their last respect.