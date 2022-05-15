City bears the brunt of heavy rains; flooding hits several households

Many parts of Kochi were flooded following heavy overnight showers. A scene from Udaya Colony in the city on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A scene from the KSRTC bus stand in Kochi on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The heavy rain that lashed Kochi all through Saturday night led to severe flooding in several parts of the city.

Hundreds of households were hit by flooding. Rainwater that got accumulated in the streets affected traffic on Sunday. However, the situation improved by afternoon, as it did not rain much then.

A large number of houses and shops at Kaloor, Pulleppady, Panampilly Nagar and Ernakulam North areas were affected.

A few LIG and HIG houses at Panampilly Nagar and Vidya Nagar were affected. It was during the early hours of Sunday that the water level rose affecting houses in the area.

Floodwater was pumped out from Judges Avenue, Ambedkar Colony, and Journalist Colony to save houses and other buildings. Heavy flooding was reported at Karikkamuri and Mullassery canal areas too.

At Kaloor, Ambedkar Colony, Azad Road, Shenoy’s Road, Vadhyar Road, and Kathrikadavu were inundated.

Power supply was disrupted in several parts of the city after trees fell on supply lines. KSRTC services were hit as the bus station premises went under water. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were pressed into service to clear flood damage and and make roads motorable.

The district administration shifted seven families from P&T Colony to a relief camp opened at Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra.

Fishing banned

Meanwhile, the authorities have banned fishing in the Kerala-Lakshadweep seas owing to the harsh weather conditions.

Antony Kureethara, leader of the Opposition in the Koch Corporation Council, said the flooding in the city on Saturday should serve as a warning for the civic administration.

The city is likely to experience heavy flooding. The delay in removing sand deposit at the barmouth will worsen the flood situation. Sand deposit has prevented free flow of water from drains into the backwaters, he said.