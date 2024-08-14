ADVERTISEMENT

CITU protests against ‘Railways’ neglect towards Kerala’

Published - August 14, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Issues highlighted include absence of dedicated plants for treating waste, including toilet discharge, the long-delayed establishment of Palakkad coach factory, and the lack of a dedicated railway zone for Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district committee of the CITU taking out a protest march to the Ernakulam South railway station against the alleged neglect of Indian Railways towards Kerala, in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Ernakulam district committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on August 14 organised a protest against the Union government and the Railways, accusing them of neglecting Kerala’s railway infrastructure.

The demonstration, which saw hundreds of participants, culminated in a march to the Ernakulam South railway station. CITU State secretary K.N. Gopinath inaugurated the protest, with district president John Fernandes presiding over the proceedings. The protesters highlighted several key issues such as the long-delayed establishment of the Palakkad coach factory, lack of a dedicated railway zone for Kerala, and the absence of scientific waste treatment facilities.

The Kanjikode coach factory, promised in 2007 as compensation for the creation of the Salem division by bifurcating the Palakkad Railway Division, remains on paper . Additionally, the construction of critical railway lines, including Guruvayur-Kuttippuram, Nilambur-Nanchankode, and Kozhikode-Mysuru, has not commenced despite completed surveys.

The protesters said there were also no dedicated plants for treating waste, including toilet discharge. The Centre has failed to allocate funds for the Sabari rail project, despite the State’s commitment to cover half of the construction cost. CITU leaders also came down on the Centre’s “continued inaction” on Kerala’s demands, prompting workers to take to the streets. The march began in front of Girls’ High School, Ernakulam.

