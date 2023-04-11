CITU moves resolution to hand over HIL India to State rather than shut it down

April 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A campaign demanding not to shut down Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL India) but to hand it over to Kerala was organised by the district committee of the CITU at HMT Junction at Kalamassery on Tuesday.

The Central government has proposed to shut down HIL India. The campaign alleged that the Centre had been plotting to sabotage HIL India for the past many years. The decision to shut down the company was part of that design, the CITU alleged.

In his inaugural address, CITU State president T.P. Ramakrishnan drew attention to the Industries Minister’s statement that HIL India should not be closed down but instead should be handed over to the State. This, he said, was the view of the State government. He reminded that the State government, which had taken over and was successfully operating Hindustan Newsprint, which the Centre had shut down, was capable of doing the same in the case of HIL India too.

HIL India former unit head Yasodharan said to close down an institution that produced DDT and helped eradicate malaria from the country was a thankless act and hence should be reviewed.

K.N. Gopinath moved a resolution demanding not to shut down HIL India and to hand it over to the State government. CITU district president John Fernandes presided.