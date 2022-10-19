CITU Ernakulam district meet demands recall of Governor

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district conference here on Wednesday passed resolutions for the recall of the Governor for his unconstitutional stances, for a campaign to promote scientific temper to eradicate superstitions and amoral customs and for defending the State against the rising threat of substance abuse.

The delegate meeting was opened by Elamakaram Kareem, MP, State general secretary of the CITU. A total of 435 delegates are taking part in the conference. District secretary P.R. Muraleedharan presented a report on the working of the trade union on which some 30 delegates spoke.

Earlier, Mr. Kareem said that it was a fake campaign that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) imposed a 12-hour duty schedule on its employees. There was no compromise on the rights of workers, he contended.