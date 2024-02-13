CITU demands action against PF officers

February 13, 2024 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) , which took out a protest march to the EPFO office in Kaloor in the city on Monday, demanded that action be taken against officials, who were responsible for the suicide of K.P. Shivaraman, who, the trade union claimed, had been trying to get his PF dues released since 2018. Mr. Shivaraman, an employee of a tyre unit in Permabra, consumed poison in the EPFO office in frustration, said a statement issued by the CITU. The protesters also sought Union government support for the family of Mr. Shivaraman. The police prevented marchers from entering the PF office premises. The protest was led by John Fernandes, district president of the CITU, said a press release.