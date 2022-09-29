Citizens cannot be made to live in fear by hartal holders: HC

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning the organizers of flash hartals that it will come down heavily on them, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the citizens of the State cannot be made to live in fear solely because they do not have the organized might of the persons or political parties at whose instance violent acts during hartals are perpetrated. The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P., while passing an order in a suo motu case against flash hartals, observed that the Popular Front of India and Abdul Sathar were” wholly and directly responsible for the injuries inflicted on the members of our citizenry by their supporters, as also for the damage/destruction caused to public/private property by the said persons”. The court pointed out that our constitution guarantees to each individual in society certain fundamental rights, and “the said rights are to be respected and guaranteed not only by the State as a governing body but also by fellow citizens who must view such respect for others’ rights as part of their fundamental duties under the constitution. It might be apposite to emphasise at this juncture that Article 51-A (e) in Part IV-A of our Constitution, obliges every citizen to promote harmony and a spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic, and regional or sectional diversities and to renounce practices, derogatory to the dignity of women, while Article 51-A (i) obliges every citizen to safeguard public property and to abjure violence. A citizen of our country cannot, therefore, either individually or collectively, ignore the above constitutional mandate. It is the rule of law, and not the rule of men or mobs that legitimises governance under our democracy. While the very call for a flash hartal is illegal and unconstitutional, as it is not preceded by adequate public notice, the holding of peaceful demonstrations of the nature described above is one that can be justified as traceable to the fundamental rights of the demonstrators under Article 19 (1)(a). It must be borne in mind, however, that even the latter right is not an absolute one and, on every occasion where a demonstration takes place, a balancing exercise has to be carried out between the rights of the demonstrators under Article 19 (1)(a)(freedom of speech and expression) and those of the general public under Article 21 and if the said rights come into conflict with each other, the former must give way to the latter, the court added.