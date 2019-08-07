CISF on a mission to conserve rainwater

Setting a model for other agencies to emulate, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) at Udyogamandal has embarked on an intensive rainwater conservation programme.

This is in keeping with the mandate given to the force under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), a time-bound, mission-mode water conservation campaign recently launched by the Union government to address the issue of water scarcity.

“The CISF is engaged in similar activities all over the country under JSA. There is no budgetary allocation for our activities and our contribution is limited to manpower. So far, we have dug four rainwater harvesting pits and 80-odd percolation pits,” Ankit Dubey, Deputy Commandant, CISF, FACT Udyogamandal, told The Hindu.

Pits with a width of around 3x3 metres with a depth of around three to four meters are dug for harvesting rainwater. Drums with the capacity to store about 300 litres are kept in them with gravels and stones on their sides so that filtered water percolates into the groundwater table. Water from rooftops are being channelled into these pits. Besides, percolation pits are also being dug to recharge the groundwater.

The CISF personnel contribute their regimental hours after duty time for the voluntary work. “Our aim is to continue with the campaign till September-October, as rainy season is expected to last here until then. We are planning to dig 10 rainwater harvesting pits by then,” said Mr. Dubey.

The idea is to implement the programme initially in the residential areas of CISF jawans and the CISF office complexes before expanding it to the neighbourhood in cooperation with the local bodies. A rainwater harvesting pit that CISF jawans dug at FACT Public School was inaugurated on Monday.

“The progress of the campaign is being monitored directly from our headquarters. It will not be a one-off campaign but will continue year after year,” said Mr. Dubey.

The CISF is also taking up cleaning and desilting of a check dam in the Kochi division of FACT and mass plantation of saplings.