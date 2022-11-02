CISF at CIAL bids farewell to canine heroes

Sparky, a ten-year-old Labrador, and Ivan, a ten-year-old Cocker Spaniel were honoured at a ceremony to mark their retirement

Sparky, a ten-year-old Labrador, and Ivan, a ten-year-old Cocker Spaniel were honoured at a ceremony to mark their retirement

Two canines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) retired on Tuesday after around ten years of meritorious service.

Sparky, a ten-year-old Labrador, and Ivan, a ten-year-old Cocker Spaniel were the dogs honoured at a ceremony organised to mark their retirement.

A communication from the airport said the canines were called to the stage and presented with medals in recognition of their services. They were accorded the traditional ‘pulling out’ ceremony where officers and personnel of the CISF pulled a decorated jeep, in which the dogs sat, over a red carpet. Flowers were showered upon the vehicle by CISF personnel.

Meanwhile, two new dogs were introduced recently - Ruby and Julie. They joined the forces after completing six-months rigorous training from the Dog Training School, Ranchi. The new inductees were also called upon the stage and introduced.

The dog squad in CIAL Aviation Security Group was inducted on June 14, 2007 with two canines received from the Indian Army. At present there are nine dogs on duty in different shifts.

C. Dinesh Kumar, Airport Director and Sunit Sharma, Senior Commandant, CISF, honoured the dogs at a function held in front of the CIAL kennel building, the communication added.