Kochi

Circular on Vigilance probe against PWS egineers soon

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 01, 2022 19:28 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:28 IST

The State government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that a circular regarding the registration of Vigilance cases against PWD engineers and contractors in the event of roads falling into disrepair within six months of its repair or completion and conduct of an inquiry against them within one year would be issued in the next two or three weeks

Justice Devan Ramachandran had earlier directed the State government to issue a circular intimating all the engineers and the contractors that vigilance cases would be registered if a road runs into decrepitude within six months of its repairs or completion and an internal inquiry conducted against them if it happened in one year.

Senior government Pleader K.V. Manoj Kumar submitted that the Vigilance authorities had been told about this and that a list of all the roads in the State under the PWD and the local self-government institutions were being readied to initiate action in terms of the directive of the court. A few more weeks time would be required to compile all the roads, which will be looked into by the Vigilance department.

The submissions were made when the road repairing cases came up for hearing.

