CIPET organises workshop on ‘green chemistry’

December 04, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) recently organised a two-day workshop on ‘Green Chemistry - Creating Circular Economy for Sustainable Plastics’. The workshop focused on creating awareness among start-ups, MSMEs, and other stakeholders on recent technologies in recycling, alternative sustainable solutions for single-use plastics products, and opportunities for circular economy in line with Plastics Waste Management Rules 2022, said a press release here.

The workshop was inaugurated by CIPET Director Shishir Sinha. District Industries Centre General Manager Najeeb P.A. was the chief guest. CIPET Kochi head K.A. Rajesh delivered the welcome address. Vishnu Vijayan, assistant manager, Clean Kerala Company; Abdul Jabbar M. M, president, All Kerala Small Scale PVC Pipe Manufacturers Association; and Shiyad C. Ali, president, Plastics Recycling Industries Association, were among those who spoke.

