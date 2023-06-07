ADVERTISEMENT

Cinemas in Kerala shut as token strike of exhibitors begins

June 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated June 08, 2023 07:20 am IST - KOCHI

FEUOK demands govt. intervention to ensure 42-day window between theatrical and OTT release of movies

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has requested the intervention of the State government to ensure the 42-day window between theatre and OTT (over-the-top) release of movies as majority of the cinemas in the State remained closed on Wednesday as part of a token strike against the early release of movies on the digital platforms.

The theatres affiliated to the FEUOK and the Kerala Cine Exhibitors’ Association did not screen movies as part of the protest against the digital release of the movie 2018 within 32 days of its theatrical release. The token strike will continue on Thursday. A section of theatres affiliated to the Cine Exhibitors’ Federation did not participate in the strike.

“The government has a key role to play in resolving the issue as we hope that the authorities will ask the producers to comply with the minimum gap of 42 days between the theatrical and OTT release of movies. The film industry continues to bring in considerable tax revenue for the government. As per our estimates, the exchequer would have received about ₹60 crore in terms of entertainment tax and GST from the record box-office collection of the movie 2018,” said K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the footfall for the movies 2018 and Pachuvum Adbhuthavilakkum had shown a considerable dip in theatres in view of their digital release, Mr. Vijayakumar said that 2018 could have extended its gains from theatre collections if they had decided to delay the OTT release. “The improved box-office collections also help the government ensure timely distribution of the welfare pension to the needy artistes, as ₹3 is earmarked towards their welfare in each ticket,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / theatre

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US