Cinemas in Kerala shut as token strike of exhibitors begins

June 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated June 08, 2023 07:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has requested the intervention of the State government to ensure the 42-day window between theatre and OTT (over-the-top) release of movies as majority of the cinemas in the State remained closed on Wednesday as part of a token strike against the early release of movies on the digital platforms.

The theatres affiliated to the FEUOK and the Kerala Cine Exhibitors’ Association did not screen movies as part of the protest against the digital release of the movie 2018 within 32 days of its theatrical release. The token strike will continue on Thursday. A section of theatres affiliated to the Cine Exhibitors’ Federation did not participate in the strike.

“The government has a key role to play in resolving the issue as we hope that the authorities will ask the producers to comply with the minimum gap of 42 days between the theatrical and OTT release of movies. The film industry continues to bring in considerable tax revenue for the government. As per our estimates, the exchequer would have received about ₹60 crore in terms of entertainment tax and GST from the record box-office collection of the movie 2018,” said K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK.

Stating that the footfall for the movies 2018 and Pachuvum Adbhuthavilakkum had shown a considerable dip in theatres in view of their digital release, Mr. Vijayakumar said that 2018 could have extended its gains from theatre collections if they had decided to delay the OTT release. “The improved box-office collections also help the government ensure timely distribution of the welfare pension to the needy artistes, as ₹3 is earmarked towards their welfare in each ticket,” he said.