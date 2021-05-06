CII welcomes govt. steps

KOCHI

06 May 2021 23:23 IST

The CII-Kerala has welcomed measures being taken by the State and Centre to ease the stress on businesses due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Ensuring continuity and sustainability of businesses amidst the pandemic was extremely important, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises, said CII-Kerala.

To apprise the government about the issues and concerns of the industry in the wake of COVID-19 second wave, the organisation held an interactive session with Chief Secretary V.P. Joy. The government was following the policy of protecting both lives and livelihood, he said.

The CII and member firms, that are setting up centralized oxygen manifold system in 20 government hospitals across Kerala with the support of the National Health Mission, will create about 950 oxygen beds in the next two weeks. The total estimated project cost was ₹1.90 crore, said the organisation.

