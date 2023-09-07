CII to support 250 Kerala MSMEs using centres of excellence

September 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will handhold 250 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kerala using its network of centres of excellence in the country. Kamal Bali, chairman, CII, southern region, told reporters here on Thursday that the Confederation has also identified Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts as focus areas over the next few years for MSME development.

He said MSMEs accounted for the largest chunk of manufacturing in the country. One of the difficulties with the MSMEs related to scaling them. CII expertise through its centres of excellence will help the MSMEs in the state get proficient in all the areas of a business enterprise.

Mr. Bali also said that CII is looking to establish a centre of excellence in Kerala. The Confederation has five centres of excellence in South India.

CII has identified several pillars for future growth and excellence. These include people and culture to overcome any emergency-like situations such as the one triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, holistic sustainability, technology adoption and digital transformation, energy transition, innovation and start-up ecosystem, manufacturing excellence, specially for MSMEs, partnerships, international linkages and brand building.

CII is looking to use Kerala’s strength in areas like Ayurveda, tourism, hospitality industry and spices. An Ayurveda summit later this year is expected to help build the Kerala brand in the area, he added.

