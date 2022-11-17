CII seeks industry status for Kerala tourism

November 17, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has reiterated its demand to declare tourism an industry in Kerala in view of the immense contribution the sector makes to the State’s economy and its vast potential for growth.

CII southern region chairperson Suchitra Ella told reporters here on Thursday that this time the CII would work to ensure that the government took the appeal on tourism sector to heart. She was explaining the priorities and highlights of the work plan for 2022-23 in CII southern region.

Giving it industry status will help tourism boom, especially in the post-COVID period, she said and pointed out that the government had responded positively to the CII appeal.

As part of its efforts to help the tourism sector grow in the State, CII will work to make Kerala the health and wellness destination of the world as Kerala has potential for growth in wellness and medical tourism segments. CII will also urge the government to set up a world-class Ayurvedic medical college as an international centre of excellence, which will drive the tourism sector in the State.

CII will also work with the government to promote the Kerala brand at international forums like the World Economic Forum and G-20 global events, which are going to take place across the world, including in India. CII has promised support to the State in showcasing its potential in the global arena, she added.

The confederation, through the government of Kerala, CII Consultative Forum, and other 11 government committees is also playing a role in policy advocacy for promotion of industries in Kerala, the CII official said.

CII has also been keen on promoting sustainable development through green initiatives as well as promoting the State’s cultural heritage.