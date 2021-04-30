CII offers help to set up oxygen facilities at government hospitals

KOCHI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and CII Foundation have offered support to set up oxygen distribution facilities at two government hospitals in the State.

Under the initiative, COVID-19 rehabilitation support is being extended for setting up a piped oxygen facility at the Paravoor Taluk Headquarters Hospital having a capacity of 50 beds and at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Moothakunnam, having a capacity of 35 beds, at a cost of ₹14 lakh.

The CII has further recommended its member organisations to meet the expenses of vaccinating their employees, family members and nearby community, to reduce the financial burden on the State government.

“We are in constant consultation with the government and the district administration for assessing the requirements to handle the second wave [of the pandemic]. The system [at the two government hospitals] facilitates direct delivery of pressurised oxygen through wall-mounted outlets close to the patient’s bed. The work will commence soon and is monitored by National Health Mission officials,” said Sreenath Vishnu, chairman, CII, Kerala.