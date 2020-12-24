Cigarettes worth ₹38.4 lakh seized at railway station

GST evasion suspected

A special squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday seized 32 bundles of cigarettes worth ₹38.4 lakh brought in by train, allegedly evading Goods and Services Tax at the South railway station.

The consignment from Nizamudin in Delhi reached here by a train around 6.45 a.m. The cigarettes were meant for sale in the State. Inspections by the RPF special squad have been intensified following the introduction of more special trains after lifting of COVID-19 curbs.

Prima facie, the tax evasion was to the tune of around ₹23 lakh. The consignment has been handed over to the GST authorities for further action.

A team led by T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam, and comprising Vinod G. Nair, Inspector; Varghese J., Sub Inspector; Aneesh M.H., P.R. Prasad, both head constables, and T.G. Sreenivas made the seizure.