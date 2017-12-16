CIFT to study safety of fishing boats

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will conduct a study on the types of boats that were affected by Cyclone Ockhi and suggest measures to ensure that calamities like cyclone do not end up in causalities due to deficiencies in boat design and lack of safety and communication equipment on board.

CIFT Director C.N. Ravishankar said here that the study would be a detailed one. Interactions with fishermen who were caught in the cyclone to get an idea of the ground realities will also be part of the study, he added.