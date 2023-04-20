CIFT to partner with Mumbai port to upgrade fishing dock

April 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and the Mumbai Port Authority have announced a project to improve the handling and processing of fish and prawn waste at Sassoon Dock, South Mumbai. The dock, which is one of the oldest fishing docks in Mumbai, generates an average 15 tonnes of prawn peel waste a day.

A communication from CIFT said that under the project, ICAR-CIFT will conduct a comprehensive study to identify the most-effective fish processing technology and propose scientific measures to eliminate the foul smell emanating from the Sassoon Dock. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two agencies was signed in Mumbai on April 20.

“We are excited to work with the Mumbai Port Authority on this consultancy project, which has the potential to significantly enhance the sustainability and efficiency of fisheries operations at the Sassoon Dock. Our research will provide critical insights into the best practices for handling and processing fish and prawn waste, benefitting the fishing industry and the environment alike,” said George Ninan, Director, ICAR-CIFT.

The project is expected to last three to six months and will involve scientific and technical experts from the ICAR-CIFT headquarters in Kochi and the Mumbai research centre. The partnership between ICAR-CIFT and the Mumbai Port Authority represents an important step forward in addressing challenges in fish waste management and odour control.