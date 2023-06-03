CIFT to host workshop on Indian perspective on food safety

June 03, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

ICAR-CIFT, Kochi, will host a national technology workshop on ‘Indian perspective on food safety, security and standards’ at the research institute here on June 7 and 8.

ICAR-CIFT is a premier research institute in the domain of harvest and post-harvest fisheries under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The two-day workshop is being held in association with the Society of Fisheries Technologists India, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and the India section of the Association of Official Analytical Chemists International. Seafood Exporters’ Association of India national president Jagdish Fofandi will inaugurate the workshop on June 7 at 9.30 a.m., said a press release here.

The workshop will deliberate on the Indian perspective of food safety, food security, and standards under three major sub-themes of food preservation, fortification and value-addition, novel foods and nutraceuticals and food safety, standards, and risk assessment.

There will also be a plenary session by industry thought leaders and a technical session by industry sponsors. Around 400 scientists, academicians, policy-makers, and students from India and abroad are expected to participate in the workshop conducted in the hybrid mode. Research papers and poster presentations on related topics will be part of the programme, the communication added.

The workshop has policy relevance and food industry impact in view of the increased focus on processing, value-addition, and safety of food products in domestic and international markets. The deliberations at the conference will have relevance for emerging food and agri-business and food products trade, said George Ninan, Director, ICAR-CIFT, Kochi.

