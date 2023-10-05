ADVERTISEMENT

CIFT to host workshop, exposure visit for entrepreneurs 

October 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Zonal Technology Management–Agribusiness Incubation Centre at ICAR–Central Institute of Fisheries Technology will organise a workshop-cum-exposure visit for entrepreneurs in collaboration with the Research Innovation Network Kerala and Kerala Startup Mission on Friday.

The event will provide a platform for aspiring agribusiness entrepreneurs to learn about innovative technologies in the fisheries sector and gather insights from scientists and experts. Technical sessions will cover a wide range of topics including cutting-edge fish processing technologies, sustainable utilisation of fish processing discards, engineering innovations and advanced food packaging techniques, said a press release here.

There will be a special session on the extensive support initiatives offered by the Kerala Startup Mission to empower entrepreneurs. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in hands-on guided tours of ICAR-CIFT’s facilities, which include fish processing laboratories, engineering exhibition hall, pilot plant facility, and agricultural technology information centre.

