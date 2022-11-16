CIFT to host global meet on gender in fisheries

November 16, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The eighth global symposium on gender in aquaculture and fisheries (GAF8) will be held from November 21 to 23 at IMA House in Kochi. The conference is organised by the Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi, and the Society of Fisheries Technologists (India) (SOFTI).

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the meet at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre, Elamakkara, on November 20 at 4 p.m., said a press release. The eighth in the global series, GAF8 is organised with the theme, ‘Shaping the future: gender justice for sustainable aquaculture and fisheries’. The theme is highlighted through sub-themes related to gender issues in fisheries sector.

The aim of the conference is to bring forward gender issues in aquaculture and fisheries and discuss potential solutions. The meet will provide a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world, the release added.

The three-day meet will bring together over 300 scientists, academics, gender experts, policy makers, and students from across the country and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers. Besides six focal themes, there are 10 special sessions organised by international and national organisations, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, and Pacific Community.

“We are honoured to bring this global conference to India and happy that this has generated wide interest in the gender researchers globally,” said George Ninan, Director of CIFT, who is also the organising secretary.