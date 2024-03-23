GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CIFT to hold workshop on antimicrobial resistance

March 23, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will organise a two-day international stakeholders workshop on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) on point-of-care (POC) testing for tackling AMR with a one health perspective in association with the University of Southampton, U.K., and sponsored by the Research England International Science Partnerships. The workshop is being held from March 25 to 26 at CIFT campus, said a press communication here.

The objective of the workshop is to build long-term, international research partnerships that explore affordable, POC tests for the detection of AMR pathogens from one health perspective, which is developed by the University of Southampton for applications that benefit stakeholders related to fish and animal farms in India. The key potential of this stakeholders’ workshop is the possibility of harnessing collective strength of an interdisciplinary and international team, working closely with end-users and stakeholders, leading to a significant shift in methodology and capability for reducing the unnecessary consumption, blind prescriptions and release of antibiotics in the hospitals, livestock and environmental settings.

Domain experts from the University of Southampton, directors and scientists from ICAR and other research institutes, and academics from different universities, are expected to participate in the workshop.

