CIFT to help Neendakara fishing harbour 

May 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The institute has offered science and technology support to convert the Neendakara fishing harbour into a major export-oriented fishing hub to meet global standards

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has offered science and technology support to convert the Neendakara fishing harbour into a major export-oriented fishing hub to meet global standards.

George Ninan, CIFT director, said on Wednesday that help from the institute would help the harbour promote hygienic handling of fish. The ICAR-CIFT also distributed 18 steel trolleys to fish-loading workers, said a press release from the institute.

Dr. Ninan was speaking at a session on hygienic handling of fish for workers at the Neendakara harbour. T. Manoharan, chairman, Matsyafed, who was the chief guest, asked for CIFT’s intervention to install a fish-waste to fish-meal plant at Sakthikulangara for the benefit of aquaculture development in the region.

