CIFT testing XtraGreen diesel as fuel in vessel

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) is trying out the ‘XtraGreen diesel’ developed by Indian Oil in its vessels in a bid to see if it can effectively reduce carbon footprint in the fisheries sector.

The new fuel variant will be used to power the CIFT vessel Sagar Harita to conduct the pilot-scale studies on fishing operations in Kochi.

The performance validation of fuel is further certified by one of the most renowned third party accredited automotive testing agency, International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar.

Ravishankar C.N., Director, ICAR-CIFT, said that the fuel was critically tested as per IS: 1460-2017 specifications and found to be fully compliant for the use in fishing boats. The features of the XtraGreen diesel were its better deposit cleaning action, more fuel-efficiency, eco-friendliness and high performance with benefits such as improved fuel economy, reduction in carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and NOx emissions, higher octane number, improved lubricity, excellent corrosion protection and reduced engine noise and smoke compared with normal diesel.