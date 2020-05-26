CIFT project in FAO publication

The Food and Agricultural Organisation has taken note of a study of food and fishing gear loss by the Kochi-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT). The CIFT study has been included in the FAO publication ‘FAO Fisheries and Aquaculture Circular No. 1204’ - https://doi.org/10.4060/ca8382en, according to a communication from CIFT here.
CIFT said it was the first work from India on assessment of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear, which was a major problem leading to ghost fishing.
It is estimated that approximately 10% of all fishing gear is lost or discarded in the oceans annually, in bad weather or when nets get stuck to the rocky bottom. Assessment of food loss from the fish harvest sector is a rather unexplored area in the country.
The CIFT study was the result of a FAO-funded project on assessment of fish and gear loss from selected gillnet and trammel net fisheries in October 2016. The report was submitted in March 2018. The project was led by ICAR-CIFT in collaboration with Integrated Coastal Management, Kakinada.
