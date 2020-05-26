Kochi

CIFT project in FAO publication

The Food and Agricultural Organisation has taken note of a study of food and fishing gear loss by the Kochi-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT). The CIFT study has been included in the FAO publication ‘FAO Fisheries and Aquaculture Circular No. 1204’ - https://doi.org/10.4060/ca8382en, according to a communication from CIFT here.

CIFT said it was the first work from India on assessment of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear, which was a major problem leading to ghost fishing.

It is estimated that approximately 10% of all fishing gear is lost or discarded in the oceans annually, in bad weather or when nets get stuck to the rocky bottom. Assessment of food loss from the fish harvest sector is a rather unexplored area in the country.

The CIFT study was the result of a FAO-funded project on assessment of fish and gear loss from selected gillnet and trammel net fisheries in October 2016. The report was submitted in March 2018. The project was led by ICAR-CIFT in collaboration with Integrated Coastal Management, Kakinada.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 8:43:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cift-project-in-fao-publication/article31680408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY