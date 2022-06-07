CIFT mulls developing easy methods to detect contamination of fish

Need for prohibiting malpractices in preserving fish stressed

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) in Kochi, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, is exploring ways to develop easily accessible methods to detect the contamination of fish with chemicals like sodium benzoate, which is an anti-bacterial preservative and phosphate that is reported to be used to preserve shrimps.

Scientists at the Central Institute said new methods were being adopted to preserve fish considering its big demand in the market and that CIFT mandate included ensuring safe fish supplies to people.

Exploring methods to detect the contamination of fish with chemicals that were not being used until recently come on the heels of CIFT's successful development and commercialisation of a kit that can be used to detect lacing of fish with preservatives like formaldehyde and ammonia.

The technology for detection of formaldehyde and ammonia was developed about three years ago and the production and distribution of the kit has been transferred to a Mumbai-based company. CIFT sources said the rapid detection technique is a non-destructive, simple and consumer-friendly method.

One of the distributors of the kit here said there was substantial demand from both retail customers as well as agencies like local government bodies. However, another distributor said the shelf life of the kits was short and that was a drag on its demand as common retail customers could be reluctant to buy the pack of kits.

Addressing a conference on food safety here on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Riji K. John said containing adulteration in fish is an urgent need of the times. He said there is a need for prohibiting the malpractices for preserving fish and to protect the quality of fish because safe fish is the right of every citizen. Dr. John said the formaldehyde and ammonia test kits developed by CIFT for bringing quality testing methods to the public had upheld consumer rights.

A seafood exporter said the organised fish processing sector had a method of checking the quality of the raw materials they processed. However, the informal sector could be in the grip of middlemen and traders, who used harmful methods to preserve fish. He also said the export sector could not survive on adulterated fish as the quality checks were strict in keeping with world standards.